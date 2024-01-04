Iowa Governor holds meeting to discuss legislative priorities

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Earlier today, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds held a public meeting to hear from Iowans about what they want to see prioritized during the legislative session.

Taxes, mental health and food insecurity stuck out as the biggest issues advocates wanted to see addressed in 2024.

When it comes to taxes, that could be a big topic this year. The governor says she wants to see the state’s personal income tax eliminated.

Iowa’s next legislative session is set to begin on Monday.