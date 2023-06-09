Iowa Gov. Reynolds announces $1.5M in grants to support rural hospitals

(ABC 6 News) – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced on Thursday up to $1.5 million in grants will go to support Iowa’s Centers of Excellence.

The Iowa Centers of Excellence are innovative care models that specialize in specific areas of medicine, offer a variety of services and treatments, and create regional access to specialty care.

Gov. Reynolds said the goal is to expand and enhance health care services around the state and to establish access to comprehensive, quality health care services which is critical to promote and maintain health, prevent and manage disease and achieve health equity for all Iowans.

“Centers of Excellence serve as coordinated systems of care, delivering primary care locally with regional hubs that provide specialty services to surrounding counties to meet the health care needs of the community,” said Gov. Reynolds.

Two hospitals in Iowa will be selected and can use the funding for things such as attracting specialty care providers, redesign or remodel physical space to accommodate services, invest in necessary technology and more.

HHS anticipates up to $1,500,000 available for two awards of $750,000 each with a three-year contract period and an allocation of $250,000 per year.