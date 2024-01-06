Iowa GOP chairman prepares for caucuses, confident in integrity

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – As the Iowa caucuses approach, the chairman for the Iowa Republican Party Jeff Kaufmann says his staff and volunteers are ready for the upcoming election.

Even with Iowa Republicans holding over 1,600 caucuses with more than 10,000 volunteers, Kaufmann says he’s confident in the training and support from the Republican National Convention to maintain the integrity of the results.

“It is absolutely and I mean this, I don’t mean this as a metaphor. I mean this literally: there is nothing, no election, no contest, more transparent, more open, more auditable than the Iowa caucuses,” said Kaufmann.

The Iowa caucuses will be held on Jan. 15, with results expected March 5.