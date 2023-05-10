Iowa farmers plant 41% of corn crop, 33% of soybeans in one week

(ABC 6 News) – Mostly dry weather and warmer temperatures last week allowed Iowa farmers to make significant progress in planting.

According to the latest report from the United States Department of Agriculture, 41% of Iowa’s expected corn crop was planted last week, resulting in 70% of the state’s total corn crop planted as of May 7 — 12 days ahead of last year and 1 week ahead of the 5-year average.

Iowa farmers also planted 33% of Iowa’s expected soybean crop last week, for a total of 49% of the state’s total soybean crop being planted — 11 days ahead of last year and just over one week ahead of the 5-year average.

Also, 96% of the expected oat crop has been planted, just over 2 weeks ahead of last year and 10 days ahead of normal.

Mike Naig, the state’s agriculture secretary said, “Over the last week, farmers made significant planting progress before late-week thunderstorms brought much needed moisture along with unwanted hail and high winds.”

Meanwhile, the report said that topsoil moisture diminished with 67% of the state’s topsoil having adequate or surplus moisture compared with about 71% a week ago.

According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report, nearly three-quarters of Iowa has abnormally dry conditions with nearly one-third of the state in moderate drought.