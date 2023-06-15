Iowa DOT no longer offers RV dump stations at rest areas

(ABC 6 News) – Dump stations where RV users could dump wastewater are no longer being offered at Iowa rest stops, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT).

The Iowa DOT said it has closed and cemented over all RV dump stations because of an increase in illegal dumping and high maintenance costs.

The dump stations were also asked to be removed by municipal water districts as the state connects to those sewer and water systems.

The Iowa DOT said it found most other states do not offer dump stations which helped in their decision process.