Iowa Caucus Countdown, Trump Maintains Lead

(ABC 6 News) – With the Iowa caucus is less than two weeks away, we’re getting an early first look at who voters want to see on the 2024 presidential ballot.

Donald Trump still holds a commanding lead in the polls, but the latest polling data suggests that Nikki Haley may be gaining ground on former-President Donald Trump.

As the Iowa caucus quickly approaches, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is going all in on the Hawkeye State, visiting all 99 counties.

Despite his efforts, DeSantis has lost ground to former-UN ambassador and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley.

Haley rising in the polls in New Hampshire but former president Donald Trump still maintaining an accommodating lead, a commanding lead rather in the polls and it shows that he is leading his opponents by roughly 20 points.

A debate will be held in Des Moines just days before the caucuses but without Donald Trump, he instead is planning his own town hall meeting to be held at the same time as the debate.

Vivek Ramaswamy and former New Jersey, Governor Chris Christie both failed to meet CNNs requirements of hitting a 10% polling rate in three Iowa or national polls, therefore they will not be taking stage next week at Drake University in Des Moines.