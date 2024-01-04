Iowa AG seeks funding to aid violent crime victims

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – In Iowa, Attorney General Brenna Bird asked for more state funding for victims of violent crimes. Birds office is asking for $4.6 million to offset potential cuts in federal funding.

The money would be used to provide counseling, housing and legal guidance for victims by says her office will only request the money if federal funding is cut.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ decision on the funding bill should come now that she has released her yearly budget proposal.