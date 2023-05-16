Inmate found dead at Olmsted Co. Adult Detention Center, died of natural causes

(ABC 6 News) – An inmate that was found dead in his cell at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center in January, died of natural causes, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO.

In a news release on Tuesday, the OCSO said 60-year-old Russell James Simon, Jr. was found unresponsive in his cell during a well-being check at approximately 5:11 a.m. on January 16, 2023.

Multiple deputies and personnel from Mayo Clinic Ambulance performed lifesaving measures on Simon, Jr., however he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) was called in to assist OCSO investigators into Simon Jr’s death. The Regional Medical Examiner’s Office completed an autopsy and determined the cause of death to be of natural causes.

The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office reviewed all reports and closed the case concluding that Simon, Jr’s death also resulted from natural causes.