IA Agriculture Sec. Mike Naig describes the farm bill’s impact on SNAP in Mason City

(ABC 6 News) – Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig stops by Mason City.

He went to Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank, the largest food bank in the state. He learned about the Community Kitchen of North Iowa calling it a great service to people experiencing food insecurity.

Naig also spoke about the 2023 farm bill and its impact on food assistance for needy families.

“You create linkages that last well into the future you’re literally creating a market and then you can go build that and grow that market and, so, I think things that are yes we have to provide that basic food assistance in a farm bill, but we should also be looking at the infrastructure around that as well,” Naig explained.

Hawkeye Food Bank officials say more and more people need their help as costs have been increasing. They could come down if they get more donations.

“By having him come here he wanted to see our operation because we are quoted throughout the state as one of the best and the best organized with our volunteers and in terms of utilization of our assets that we have we try to do a good job and it’s recognized throughout the whole state of Iowa,” President of the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank Board of Directors Luther Gesme said.

Naig also made a stop in Hancock County at Michael Foods.