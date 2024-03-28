I-90 project in Austin

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – In Austin, hundreds of orange cones will soon dot the city, with construction on Interstate-90 beginning this year.

Phase one of construction begins April 18, focusing on the nearly 50-year-old Oakland Avenue bridge, now set to be demolished and replaced with a new upgrade.

Minnesota Department of Transportation and Austin city officials hit the local library to give the community a chance to voice their thoughts and concerns.

“They’re changing the configuration so there’s better sight distances, wider lanes, walking paths for pedestrians and whatnot, so, at the end of the job, it should just be a much better product for the traveling public,” said Chris Harber a project manager at Ulland Brothers.

The project will cost around $50 million.