Hy-Vee opens its largest store yet

(ABC 6 News) – Hy-Vee announced the opening of it’s largest store yet.

The new 135,000-square-foot store opened on Tuesday in Gretna, Nebraska, a few miles southwest of Omaha.

The grocery chain calls it an innovative and totally reimagined store.

The store features online grocery delivery and pickup service and a 4,250-square-foot convenience store adjacent to the grocery store.

It features all-digital shelf labels and digital kiosks where customers can order custom cakes and fresh foods.

It also features a new dining experience with an open Food Hall dining area and a Wine and Spirits department featuring a walk-in beer cooler, walk-in humidor and walk-in wine room.

The store will carry about 120,000 items, including more than 6,300 specialty items, more than 8,000 HealthMarket items and 3,500 fresh produce items.

The new store will add 628 jobs, including 128 full-time positions for the local community.