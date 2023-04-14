Hwy 57 construction projects in Kasson rescheduled

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) announced that the Highway 57 road construction projects in Kasson have been rescheduled to start on April 24.

The projects were originally supposed to start April 17, however have been rescheduled due to spring weight load restrictions.

MnDOT says spring weight load restrictions limit the amount of weight trucks can carry on certain roads during springtime when the ground is thawing and the roads could be damaged by heavier loads. Once conditions are determined to be improved, the load limits are removed.

The Highway 57 project is in the final year of a two-year project scheduled from April to July. It includes all reconstruction work from south of Veterans Memorial Hwy/Dodge County Road 34 to south of 1st St. NE, including the roundabout at County Road 34 and the mini roundabout at Main St.

The work in 2022 included all reconstruction work from just north of 1st St. NE to north of 11th St. NE.

The Highway 57 and 16th St. roundabout project is also scheduled from April to July. The project will entail a roundabout being built at Highway 57 and 16th St. in Kasson, improvements to the watermain, sanitary and storm sewer, improve accessibility for pedestrians and construct a trail connection.

Hwy 57 Kasson projects (Credit: MnDOT)

Detours setup will be for through traffic. Motorists wanting to reach destinations in Kasson may utilize portions of the detour to get to those locations.