Hwy 52 traffic delays expected near Zumbrota this week due to utility work

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) announced on Monday that motorists in both directions on Highway 52 will experience traffic delays at Zumbrota this week as crews complete utility crossing work.

MnDOT said Xcel Energy crews are expected to remove and replace power lines across Highway 52 between the Highway 58 and Highway 60 interchanges at Zumbrota. The work is expected to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

While crews complete the work, there will be brief stoppages and lane closures. The traffic stoppages are expected to be less than 5 minutes in each instance, according to MnDOT.

Motorists will be directed into a single lane approaching the work zone. It’s expected that traffic will be stopped three times each day by State Patrol vehicles when the power lines are removed and then when the replacements are brought across the highway.

The Highway 52 Zumbrota to Cannon Falls construction project work zone is approximately a mile north of this temporary work zone, so motorists should be alert to additional construction work.