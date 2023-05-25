Hwy 14 lane closures in Byron planned Thursday

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) said motorists traveling on Highway 14 in Byron should be alert for lane closures on Thursday.

MnDOT said crews will be repairing areas of damaged highway near Olmsted County Road 5.

Motorists will find single-lane traffic in this area throughout the day. Westbound traffic will be affected first during the repairs. It’s likely that traffic slowdowns and backups may occur at times through this work zone.

Work is expected to be completed by the end of the day on Thursday.