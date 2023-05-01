Hutchinson man pleads guilty in two of three Olmsted County child sex abuse cases

(ABC 6 News) – A Hutchinson man accused of molesting three Olmsted County children pleaded guilty in two cases Monday, May 1.

Daniel Joseph Kenney, 45, pleaded guilty to two charges of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct against Stewartville children in the summer of 2021.

According to court records, Kenney is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting two children, ages 7 and 9, who visited his home when he lived in Stewartville.

One of the cases was filed in 2021, and the other was filed in 2022.

A third criminal sexual conduct case involving a third child was filed in early April of 2023.

Per Kenney’s plea agreement, in exchange for the two guilty pleas for the 2021 and 2022 cases, the entire 2023 case will be dismissed at sentencing. Kenney described sexually abusing the two Stewartville children on multiple occasions, as part of his plea hearing.

Kenney, who is currently in custody in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center, faces a guaranteed minimum sentence of 12.75 years, up to a maximum sentence of 18 years.

Defense attorney Amanda Lindberg also said in court that Kenney faces a lifetime predatory sexual offender registration, as well as a lifetime on conditional release, described as “parole-plus.”

According to Lindberg, if Kenney violates the conditions of his release post-prison, he could be held by the department of corrections for any length of time up to the rest of his life, depending on the severity of the violation.

Kenney faces additional criminal sexual conduct charges in McLeod County, for allegedly molesting an 8-year-old girl after being released from Olmsted County’s adult detention center in 2022.

His next McLeod County court hearing is scheduled for June 13.

According to Kenney’s May 1 plea hearing, the guilty pleas mean that if he is convicted in McLeod County Court, Kenney could face a harsher sentence given the previous Olmsted County convictions.

Kenney’s Olmsted County sentencing is scheduled for July 5.