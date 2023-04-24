Hutchinson man accused of molesting fourth child in new court documents

(ABC 6 News) – A Hutchinson man previously accused of molesting two Stewartville children in 2021 and a McLeod child in 2022 faces new charges of sexually abusing another child from 2018-2021.

Daniel Joseph Kenney, 45, appeared in Olmsted County Court Friday on two new charges of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct, including penetration, with a child, as well as two new charges of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to court documents, the parent of a new alleged victim contacted another alleged victim and disclosed possible sexual abuse by Kenney in early April of 2023.

According to court documents, Olmsted County law enforcement spoke to a child until 13, who described sexual abuse between 2018 and 2021.

Kenney is scheduled to appear in court on the 2021 and 2022 criminal sexual conduct charges May 1, with a jury trial scheduled to begin May 8.

In the interim, Kenney remains in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center, as his bail was revoked in December 2022 after the McLeod child told law enforcement he had molested her while the 2021 charges were pending.

He is also scheduled to appear on the 2023 charges May 5.