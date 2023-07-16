Hundreds ride in “Hero Ride” to raise money for fallen soldiers

(ABC 6 News) – Saturday, hundreds of motorcycle riders hit the road to remember fallen soldiers of our military and are raising thousands of dollars.

During the 12th annual ‘Hero Ride’, people gathered at the Harley Davison in Rochester before embarking on a 140 mile cruise through the hilltops, valleys and rivers of southeastern Minnesota. The ride ended at the Rochester VFW Post 1215.

While the exact proceeds have not been counted, organizers estimate more than $40,000 was raised.

All of the proceeds are being used to honor and remember local fallen military and law enforcement heroes.