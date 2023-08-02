How businesses will be impacted by legal cannabis in Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) – If you are 21 and older, Tuesday is the first day you can grow and smoke marijuana legally in Minnesota, but here are still rules that have been set.

Many businesses will be making their own rules regarding their employees using cannabis. Rochester Public Schools says although the drug is legal, the district will not tolerate it in the workplace or any school-owned property.

“The only way we would get involved in something like that is if we stopped a company vehicle and then it goes there. If they ask us for advice or things like that, we are always willing to talk to people about that, but it’s going to be a learning curve for a lot of people,” Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson said.

Torgerson says his deputies will have scales in their cars to make sure no one has more than the two ounces in public, the size of an average fist. There will also be an open-container policy in vehicles, similar to the one for alcohol. This means the cannabis must be in sealed packages from legal retailers.

Minnesotans can not have more then two pounds in their homes, which Torgerson says is roughly the size of two footballs.