Horseback search party for Madeline Kingsbury delayed

(ABC 6 News) – A search party for Madeline Kingsbury is being delayed today.

According to a Find Madeline Kingsbury Facebook post, they are delaying horseback searches due to the incoming weather. They say they want all search party members to be safe. Adding that the terrain they plan to search is tough for search parties on foot and horseback.

Instead, they will focus on searching three main areas this weekend: Including the shoreline of the Mississippi River, areas near the border of Winona and Fillmore counties, and at the Trempaleau wildlife refuge.

Search part organizers also want to remind people to please ask landowners permission before searching their private properties and make sure to wear orange since turkey season is in full swing.