Hormel’s SPAM Brand donates $160,000 to Aloha United Way

(ABC 6 NEWS) – Hormel’s SPAM Brand has sent a donation of $160,000 to the Aloha United Way.

This has been made possible because of the SPAM Maui shirts that Hormel is selling.

THANK YOU to everyone who purchased a SPAM ❤️ Maui t-shirt. Because of YOU, we were able to send a donation of $160,000 to Aloha United Way to support their ongoing fire relief efforts on the island. As the healing and rebuilding continues, we send our love to our ‘ohana on Maui. pic.twitter.com/ciGNo1y4pk — SPAM® Brand (@SPAMbrand) November 1, 2023

Back in August, Austin based Hormel Foods sent a ‘Convoy of Hope’ to Maui.

Hormel paired up with the nonprofit organization to send cans of SPAM to the island after a wildfire devastated Maui.

100% of the shirt sales go to relief efforts on the island.

If you’d like to purchase one, you can visit this link or head to the SPAM Museum, they’re available for purchase there too.

For more ways to help Maui, visit this link.