Hormel Historic Home hosts fundraiser for Autism Friendly Austin

The major local, regional and national news events, sports, weather conditions and traffic are examined and reported by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – The Hormel Historic Home in Austin held its annual “Stepping out for Autism Walk” on Sunday.

This being just another part of their mission to create an autism friendly Austin.

It’s Hormel Historic Home’s biggest fundraiser for the year, with all proceeds supporting year-round autism programming.

The walk took place from 1-3 pm on Sunday, followed by lunch and raffle prize giveaways.