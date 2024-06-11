Honoring lost lives of the homeless in Rochester

Tonight, attention was given to a growing and detrimental issue in our community, homelessness. Rochester city leaders used the evening to honor and remember those who have lost their lives due to homelessness.

Those nonprofit leaders say the number of people who’ve died while experiencing homelessness is already too high and it will only get worse if we don’t act now.

Outside the Rochester Civic Theater, dozens in the community not only came together to remember those experiencing homelessness but to understand their circumstances.

“It’s really important for us to be compassionate, to be kind, there’s a lot of complicated circumstances that can lead to homelessness,” Jenny Cannon, the lead pastor at Christ United Methodist Church said.

12 names were read out loud, each representing someone who died while being homeless.

Marvin Peterson was one of those names. He was found dead in a tent at Soldier’s Field last year.

Tali Weller knows all about this issue, after she herself became homeless in the twin cities.

“For about ten years, six, seven, eight, nine, ten, it’s easy to lose track unfortunately.”

She moved to Rochester and has been in recovery where she’s celebrating 17 months of sobriety.

Weller said it was an honor to be here and that she was happy to share her story.

“Recovery was the way that I was able to get off the streets, and there is such an incredible recovery community here.”

As these ribbons blow in the wind, everyone is reminded of an issue that’s only growing worse.

That’s why services like the Landing MN continue to support those that are experiencing homelessness and keep that fight going, even after their gone.

“That can be a reminder, that it’s important that we take time to remember, to honor, to sacredly name and hold space for those who have died but that our work continues,” Cannon said.

While these 12 beloved members of the community may be gone, they will certainly, be remembered.

The Landing is looking to hold this remembrance ceremony every year while the fight against homelessness continues in the Med City.

The city of Rochester and Olmsted County will be meeting again in August to discuss their plans moving forward namely “Built for Zero,” a plan to make homelessness brief and rare.