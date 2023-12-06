Holiday Train brings food to Channel One

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – The 25th annual Canadian Pacific Holiday Train along with special guests stopped in Rochester on Dec. 6, 2023, to collect donations for Channel One Regional Food Bank at the northwest side of the Hy-Vee Barlow Plaza.

Also bringing holiday cheer, the CPKC Holiday train is making a difference one stop at a time in raising money as well as awareness about food insecurity in communities all across North America.

Today, Channel One received a donation of $7,500.

“We’re just so grateful that along with the, the fun traditions like coming to see the holiday train, the Canadian Pacific,” said Virginia Merritt, executive director of Channel One Regional Food Bank. “And our neighbors here are also thinking about their neighbors who need a little help this holiday season.”

Channel One says they have seen a need like never before in their 40 years of service. The community seems ready to step up and help to fulfill that need, according to Channel One.

“Well, it was the first time that we came here and we really enjoyed it. I think our kids enjoyed it a lot,” said Miguel Trejo, who came to see the train with his partner and children. “We were even dancing and moving around a little bit and, uh, I mean, we are so ready to Christmas time!” The train is heading to Waseca and will head to Austin; then to Mason City with stops in Winona and Wabasha on Dec. 9.