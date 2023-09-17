Hispanic communities celebrate at Latino Fest

(ABC 6 News) – The Alliance of Chicanos, Hispanics and Latin Americans brought together the Hispanic and Latino communities in Rochester to celebrate their diverse cultures at Latino Fest.

Inside the Chateau Theater were tables for all of the different cultures represented.

“We are not just one culture, we are many cultures, many countries, many traditions, food, music, and so today is an opportunity to begin the celebration of Hispanic heritage month from September 15th through October 15th,” said Rebeca Sedarski, President of the Board of Directors for ACHLA.

This year the event has grown, with more community partners getting involved, so ACHLA has expanded the event outside the Chateau to the Peace Plaza.

You could walk around seeing women dressed in traditional clothes representing their culture.

There were different dances scheduled all day long, and of course food trucks with authentic Mexican food.

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton even came out to recognize the Hispanic and Latino communities.

It was a chance for everyone to join together and celebrate with one another.