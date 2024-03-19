Highway 63 opens back up following Racine injury crash

(ABC 6 News) – One woman was transported to St. Marys following a crash at Highway 63 in Racine.

According to Minnesota State Patrol troopers at the scene, a Dodge Durango traveling northbound on Highway 63 collided with a Chevy Silverado attempting to cross the highway on 290th Avenue/Main Street.

There was substantial damage to the front of the Durango, ABC 6 reporter Alex Cotter said at the scene.

The Silverado’s truck bed also showed signs of the impact, Cotter added.

The highway was reduced to one northbound lane for about 40 minutes, but was clearing up around 11:25 a.m. Tuesday, March 19.