Highway 60 reopens in Wabasha after flood waters recede

(ABC 6 News) – Crews from the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) reopened Highway 60 east of Highway 61 in Wabasha on Wednesday as flood waters from the Mississippi River have receded.

Water from the Mississippi River had backed up and flooded the low-lying area, including the road. MnDOT blocked the road with barricades beginning in mid-April and detoured traffic. MnDOT says this area often floods when the Mississippi River rises significantly during spring and heavy, sustained rains. Meanwhile, the Highway 60 bridge over the Mississippi River remained open.

According to the National Weather Service, preliminary data shows the river crested at 17.03 feet in Wabasha on April 25 which when official it would become the fourth highest crest on record.