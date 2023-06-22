Highway 52 study calls for community feedback

(ABC 6 News) – MNDOT held a public meeting for the community to provide feedback on highway 52 from Zumbrota to Hader.

The study has been going on since last year, and MNDOT is hoping to address drivers concerns to make the highway safer and more accessible.

Some options include creating a full access interchange or J-turn.

Construction along highway 52 has made things difficult-especially for those who live off the highway.

“We have no choice but to use 52 because that’s the only entrance and exit to our property, this coming schoolyear the construction is going to make that even more of a challenge because it’s going to take about a half hour for me to get home from dropping them off from the bus,” Andrea Oney of DoneRight Farm said.

MNDOT hopes to complete the study by the end of the year.

For those who weren’t able to attend they can provide feedback through an online survey up until July 7th.