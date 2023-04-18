Highway 52 bridge removal begins Wednesday north of Zumbrota

(ABC 6 News) – Construction crews will begin removing the Highway 52 southbound bridge over the Zumbro River on Wednesday, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).

During this time, it’s possible people may hear loud construction noise, feel vibrations, and see dust. Monitoring procedures and all required safety precautions will be in place as crews remove the bridge

Additionally, access to water trails through this area will be temporarily restricted during the demolition process.

The bridge removal is part of the Highway 52 Zumbrota to Cannon Falls project. This is the final year of a three-year project that includes reconstructing southbound lanes, replacing bridges, improving safety by closing specific accesses, building a noise wall and installing a permanent snow fence.

Motorists can expect lane closures and shifts in traffic beginning Tuesday. These are expected to be in place until mid-November, when the project is completed.

Traffic between Goodhue County Road 24 and just north of Goodhue County Road 9 is traveling in single lanes in each direction in the northbound lanes.

Traffic between 415th Street (just north of Goodhue County Road 50) to just north of Goodhue County Road 68 (445th Street) in Zumbrota is traveling in single lanes in each direction in the northbound lanes.

Hwy 52 Zumbrota to Cannon Falls Project / (Courtesy: MnDOT)

Motorists can also expect traffic delays at times through the construction zone especially during mornings, evenings and weekends.