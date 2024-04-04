Highway 52, 56 construction meetings in Chatfield and LeRoy

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – As construction continues on Highway 52 and 56, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is planning multiple construction projects.

In 2027, work will begin on roads between Chatfield and Fountain, including resurfacing roads and repairing bridges and culverts.

If you want to know about the Chatfield-area projects, MnDOT is holding a meeting at the Chatfield Center For The Arts April 23 and 24 from 5 to 7 p.m.

In Leroy, MnDOT will also host meetings for residents to learn more about the Highway 56 reconstruction project, set for April 15 at the LeRoy Community Center from 3 to 5 p.m.

Crews will work on a mile-long stretch of Highway 56, fixing crumbling pavement, enhancing crosswalk safety and more. That work is expected to begin in May.