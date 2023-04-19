Highway 218 resurfacing from Blooming Prairie to Owatonna to begin soon

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) announced that motorists who use Highway 218 between Blooming Prairie and Owatonna will soon encounter a lane closure.

MnDOT said beginning May 1, crews will begin to resurface approximately 14.3 miles of the highway.

Crews will also be constructing new turn and bypass lanes, installing new lighting at three intersections, and replacing a culvert near the intersection of Highway 218 and 123rd St. SE.

MnDOT said motorists should plan extra travel time. There will be a lane closure during the resurfacing work with a pilot car leading traffic through the work zone. Flaggers will direct traffic during the turn lane/bypass lane construction, and 123rd Street SE will be closed during the culvert replacement.

The work is scheduled to be completed by mid-July.

