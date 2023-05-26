Highway 14 lane closures begin May 30 west of Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) announced that Highway 14 motorists west of Rochester will encounter singe-lane roadways beginning Tuesday, May 30.

MnDOT said traffic changes are planned in the work zone at Highway 14 and Olmsted County Road 3 east of Byron while crews work on safety improvements by constructing a J-Turn. The J-turn will allow Highway 14 motorists to make left turns onto Olmsted County Road 3, but Olmsted County Road 3 motorists will not be able to cross Highway 14 or turn left. Instead, they will use designated U-turn sections to reach their destinations.

This change prevents vehicles from going directly across Highway 14 and it significantly reduces T-bone crashes while still allowing vehicles to cross the roadway.

Single-lane roadways will be in effect on both sides of Olmsted County Road 3 and Highway 14 until Monday, June 12.

Olmsted County Road 3 will remain closed and detoured at Highway 14. Motorists who want to cross Highway 14 at County Road 3 or enter Highway 14 from Olmsted County Road 3 will follow detour routes:

Motorists north of Highway 14 will take 7 th Street Northeast west to 10 th Avenue Northeast south to Highway 14.

Street Northeast west to 10 Avenue Northeast south to Highway 14. Motorists south of Highway 14 will take Country Club Road/ Olmsted Co. Rd. 34 west to 10th Avenue Southeast to Highway 14.

The detours will be in effect through mid-June when the project is completed.