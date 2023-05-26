Highway 14 lane closures begin May 30 west of Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) announced that Highway 14 motorists west of Rochester will encounter singe-lane roadways beginning Tuesday, May 30.
MnDOT said traffic changes are planned in the work zone at Highway 14 and Olmsted County Road 3 east of Byron while crews work on safety improvements by constructing a J-Turn. The J-turn will allow Highway 14 motorists to make left turns onto Olmsted County Road 3, but Olmsted County Road 3 motorists will not be able to cross Highway 14 or turn left. Instead, they will use designated U-turn sections to reach their destinations.
This change prevents vehicles from going directly across Highway 14 and it significantly reduces T-bone crashes while still allowing vehicles to cross the roadway.
Single-lane roadways will be in effect on both sides of Olmsted County Road 3 and Highway 14 until Monday, June 12.
Olmsted County Road 3 will remain closed and detoured at Highway 14. Motorists who want to cross Highway 14 at County Road 3 or enter Highway 14 from Olmsted County Road 3 will follow detour routes:
- Motorists north of Highway 14 will take 7th Street Northeast west to 10th Avenue Northeast south to Highway 14.
- Motorists south of Highway 14 will take Country Club Road/ Olmsted Co. Rd. 34 west to 10th Avenue Southeast to Highway 14.
The detours will be in effect through mid-June when the project is completed.