Hiawatha Homes Foundation starts annual ‘Festival of Trees’ fundraiser

(ABC 6 News)- Hiawatha Homes started their annual “Festival of Trees” fundraiser on Friday at the Kahler Grand Hotel.

The event features over 90 decorated trees and helps support the foundation.

“In years past we’ve been about 180 thousand dollars in net profit and we’d like to slowly improve on that number but obviously any donations, anything like that really does make a difference. Everything goes towards our greatest needs which right now has been staffing and being able to provide good hiring practices and livable wages,” said John Volesky, the Events and Volunteer Coordinator and Hiawatha Homes.

This year’s festival features many fun activities including photo’s with Santa, a silent auction and activities for children to enjoy.

When someone contributes to the “Festival of Trees” they are supporting those living with disabilities.

On Saturday, there will be 21 and over “festival After Dark” and on Sunday there will also be a sensory friendly hour.

If you are interested in attending, the festival runs through Sunday, Nov. 26th.