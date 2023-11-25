Here comes Santa Claus

Kicking off the holiday season in Rochester, the fire department once again rescued Santa Claus from on top of downtown.

Year after year, Santa manages to get himself stuck on top of the roof of Old City Hall. Santa says he landed there to give the reindeer a break, then they flew away.

A huge crowd of kids and their families lined up along 1st Ave to watch Santa be rescued. Even Rochester Mayor Kim Norton stopped by to say hi to Santa.

“Every year we talk to him and every year he sets his coordinates to land there,” said Mayor Norton. “This is a great holiday tradition,” said Norton.

This year was a special one for Mayor Norton, as she got to bring her grandkids along for the first time.

“It’s wonderful to make memories with your family, and that’s really what this celebration and kickoff for the season is all about,” said Norton.

Despite getting stuck, Santa feels blessed to be a part of the magic and joy of the Christmas season.

“I look down, there’s probably 500, maybe 1,000 children… oh that’s big juju,” said Santa. All the kids were excited to see the jolly old man.

Thanks to RFD, Santa made it down from the roof without a scratch.

“It doesn’t get better than this, not for Santa Claus,” said Santa.

With his posse of elves, Santa headed down the road to the tree lighting in Peace Plaza.