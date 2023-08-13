Henry County’s Kalayna Durr crowned 2023 Iowa State Fair queen

(ABC 6 News) – Saturday evening, Henry County’s Kalayna Durr is crowned this year’s queen at the Iowa State Fair.

Durr, 18, was crowned by Darwin Gaudian, president of the Fair Board, as well as last year’s queen, Mary Ann Fox.

Durr was selected from the 104 contestants who showed up to represent the respective counties.

This year’s ceremony took place at the Anne and Bill Riley Stage.

For winning the queen title, Durr will receive a $5,000 scholarship from the Branstad-Reynolds Trust along with a $3,000 scholarship from the Iowa State Fair. She also gets to keep her crown, sash and trophy.

The girls were judged using personality, attitude, awareness, leadership, citizenship, contribution to the community, overall appearance, charm and poise.