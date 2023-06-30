Hennepin County woman injured in Highway 52 crash

(ABC 6 News) – A Champlin senior received non-life-threatening injuries in a car crash south of Zumbrota Friday afternoon.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 76-year-old Assan Sylla was driving a 2021 Toyota Camry southbound on Highway 52 when she left the roadway and crashed just north of the 470th Street intersection at about 1:06 p.m.

Sylla was taken to St. Marys Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Zumbrota Police, and Zumbrota Fire responded to the crash.