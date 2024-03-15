Hearing loss increasing across the U.S.

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – New research suggests more than two-thirds of adults over 71 have at least some hearing loss, but only about 30% use hearing aids.

And now, younger people are also at risk of hearing loss, with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that a fifth of Americans below the age of 30 have had their hearing damaged by noise.

We invited Dr. Amy Swain, an audiologist and the owner of Amy Swain Hearing Centers to tell us more about the “hearing epidemic.”