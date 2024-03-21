Grass fire north of Milaca contained

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – On Wednesday, firefighters put out a large grass fire near Milaca, Minn., east of Highway 169.

The fire grew to an estimated 225 acres before firefighters contained the flames.

Fire crews returned to the site later to look for any lingering hot spots.

It comes following a large brush fire in north Iowa, with around seven acres of land burning near Charles City on Tuesday night.