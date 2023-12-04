Gov. Walz voted chair of the Democratic Governors Association
(KSTP) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz was recently elected the chair of the Democratic Governors Association for 2024.
Walz noted that two goals he has for 2024 are keeping a Democrat in the North Carolina governor’s seat and flipping critical states, such as New Hampshire.
“In Minnesota, we’ve shown the country that when Democratic governors win, we deliver real results that directly benefit working families — like establishing free school meals, expanding paid leave, and standing up to protect reproductive rights and our democracy,” he continued in a thread on X, formerly known as Twitter.