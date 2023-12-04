Gov. Walz voted chair of the Democratic Governors Association

(KSTP) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz was recently elected the chair of the Democratic Governors Association for 2024.

BREAKING: America’s Democratic governors just voted to elect Minnesota Gov. @Tim_Walz to serve as the new Chair of the Democratic Governors Association for 2024!



Congratulations, Chair Walz. pic.twitter.com/WNHKt9vsxq — Democratic Governors (@DemGovs) December 3, 2023

Walz noted that two goals he has for 2024 are keeping a Democrat in the North Carolina governor’s seat and flipping critical states, such as New Hampshire.

BIG NEWS: I’m proud to announce that I will be the next Chair of the Democratic Governors Association.@DemGovs have some big goals in 2024, including keeping the North Carolina governor’s office blue and flipping critical states like New Hampshire. — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) December 3, 2023

“In Minnesota, we’ve shown the country that when Democratic governors win, we deliver real results that directly benefit working families — like establishing free school meals, expanding paid leave, and standing up to protect reproductive rights and our democracy,” he continued in a thread on X, formerly known as Twitter.