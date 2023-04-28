Gov. Walz to lead trade mission to Australia

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced on Friday that he will lead a trade mission to Australia this fall.

The mission is scheduled for November 10-18 with stops in Sydney and Melbourne.

The mission will focus on growing the state’s exports of goods and services, showcasing Minnesota as a top destination for business investment, developing new partnership opportunities, and strengthening existing ties.

Gov. Walz will lead a delegation comprised of representatives from approximately 35 businesses and organizations within Minnesota’s medical technology, food and agriculture, environmental technology, and higher education sectors.

“Minnesota is home to innovative and nation-leading agriculture, clean energy, and medical technology industries and I look forward to showcasing our state to our partners in Australia,” said Gov. Walz. “Alongside business leaders from across the state, I look forward to building on our existing relationships and encouraging Australian businesses to start or grow their operations in Minnesota.”

Participants will receive an extensive business agenda based upon their industry sector, including market briefings, networking events with business and government leaders, and site visits.

The Minnesota Trade Office at DEED is organizing the trade mission and anyone interested in joining the business delegation is asked to submit an application by Friday, June 30, 2023.

For more information on the trade mission or to fill out an application form, CLICK HERE.