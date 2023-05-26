Gov. Walz to continue Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Council

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced on Friday that through an executive order he will continue the Governor’s Council on the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday.

This council coordinates and executes observances of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Junior’s birthday at the state level in Minnesota and ensures that Dr. King’s memory and his mission are kept alive. The executive order designates the administration’s Chief Equity Officer to serve as the Chair of the Council.

The Chief Equity Officer leads the Office of Equity, Opportunity, and Accessibility, which connects external stakeholders with state government partners for the purpose of achieving equity and opportunity for everyone in the State of Minnesota.

“People across Minnesota and the country are forever indebted to Dr. King for his tenacity, dedication, and sacrifice,” said Governor Tim Walz. “I am proud to continue supporting this council whose mission is to commemorate the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. by creating opportunities for people in Minnesota to honor and remember Dr. King’s memory.”

The council was first established by Governor Rudy Perpich in 1986 and has been re-established or continued by succeeding governors ever since.