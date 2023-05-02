Gov. Walz signs Worker Safety Bill on Tuesday

(ABC 6 News) – Governor Tim Walz signed a bill on Tuesday morning that his office says will improve worker safety at oil refineries.

The bill, HF 10, is expected to benefit skilled and trained contractors working at petroleum refineries. According to the bill, protections for workers include further precautions around the use of heavy machinery, hazardous materials, and more.

Walz was joined by Lieutenant Governor Flanagan, House Speaker Melissa Hortman, Senator Judy Seeberger, Representative Dave Lislegard, Minnesota Pipe Trades Association President David Ybarra, and members of the building and construction trades.

Watch the bill being signed below courtesy of ABC affiliate, KSTP-TV.