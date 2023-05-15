Gov. Walz orders flags at half-staff in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on Monday in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day.

The day is in honor of peace officers who have been killed or injured in the line of duty. Gov. Walz has also proclaimed May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week of May 15-21 as Police Week in the State of Minnesota.

President John F. Kennedy declared the first Peace Officers Memorial Day on May 15, 1962. The first Minnesota peace officer was reported killed in the line of duty on December 3, 1874.

The President has designated May 15 of each year as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which it falls as Police Week.

“Today and every day, it is fitting to honor those Peace Officers who gave their lives to protect ours and to thank the over 10,900 Law Enforcement Officers in Minnesota who serve in 417 law enforcement agencies for their dedication and service to Minnesota communities,” reads the proclamation issued by Governor Walz.

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags.