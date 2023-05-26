Gov. Walz orders flags at half-staff in honor of Memorial Day

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has ordered all United States and Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff at all state buildings from sunrise until noon on Monday, in honor of those who have died while serving in the United States military.

“Memorial Day serves as a day of remembrance for people to gather for one purpose: to remember our fallen, pay homage to their sacrifice and courage, and recognize the selflessness of military service. We honor those today who made the ultimate sacrifice for this great nation.” Tim Walz, Governor of Minnesota

Since 1868, Memorial Day has been observed in the United States of America to celebrate and honor the valiant sacrifice of those in the military who have given their lives in service to the country.

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags.