Gophers men’s hockey to play in Frozen Four national semifinal Thursday

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Gophers men’s hockey team will face-off against Boston University in a Frozen Four national semifinal on Thursday.

The top seeded Gophers will clash with Boston U. at 4:00 p.m. at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. It’ll be televised on ESPN2.

The winner advances to the National Championship against the winner of the second semifinal between (2) Quinnipiac and (3) Michigan.

The National Championship is Saturday at 7:00 p.m. on ESPN2.

The Gophers defeated Canisius, 9-2, on Mar. 23 in the Fargo, ND regional. They then topped St. Cloud State, 4-1, on Mar. 25 in the regional final to advance to the Frozen Four.

The Gophers are seeking their first National Championship since 2003.