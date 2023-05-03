GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy announces Iowa bus tour

(ABC 6 News) – 2024 Republican presidential candidate, Vivek Ramaswamy, has announced a campaign bus tour across Iowa.

The bus tour will kick off on Tuesday, May 9 lasting through Saturday, May 13.

Ramaswamy will speak at multiple events throughout the week. He’ll make stops in Treynor, Iowa City, Urbandale, Goose Lake and Cedar Rapids. Also during the tour, he will host a rally with Governor Kim Reynolds.

A full list of detailed Information about the bus tour can be found, HERE.

Born in Ohio, the 37-year-old Ramaswamy, the son of Indian immigrants, founded a biotechnology company before becoming the partner of a hedge fund. He is the author of the books “Woke, Inc.” and “Nation of Victims.”

In February, Ramaswamy formally launched his bid for president by decrying what he called a “national identity crisis” that he claims is driven by a left-wing ideology that has replaced “faith, patriotism and hard work” with “new secular religions like COVID-ism, climate-ism and gender ideology.”