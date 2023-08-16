Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office agrees to provide police services for city

(ABC 6 News) – The City of Goodhue and Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office have tentatively agreed that sheriff’s deputies will provide police services to the city through the end of 2023, following the entire city police force’s resignations.

The agreement must be approved by the City of Goodhue, according to a press release Wednesday, Aug. 16.

The sheriff’s office and city plan to hold further discussions about police services for 2024.