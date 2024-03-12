Good Sam residents cool off with Shamrock Shakes

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – Residents at the good Samaritan Society Comforcare in Austin got a sweet surprise this afternoon.

The nursing home partnered with McDonalds to bring Shamrock Shakes to every resident at the home.

Clara Stitt, the administrator for the nursing home, says it’s really important to bring the community to the residents.

“Its amazing to get community involved in our nursing home,” said Stitt. “For the residents to see different community companies in the nursing home coming to them, it’s incredible. A lot of our residents can’t get out and go to the community.”

Stitt says the residents love when they receive treats and they plan on doing this next year.