Gold Rush Antique and Flea Market returns for 52nd year

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Gold Rush Antique and Flea Market returned to the Olmsted County Fairgrounds for its 52 year on May 10-12.

The event had nearly 1,000 vendors from all over the state and country, who came to sell their unique collections to the Rochester community.

Sellers had a variety of vintage and modern art, clothes, music and more — in hopes of catching the eye of a buyer looking for a unique piece for their own collections.

“I’ve always felt that variety is probably a good way to go, so I don’t specialize in anything, I try to have a variety,” Mark Laufenberg, antique seller, said.

The show draws people from all over, which is the reason the producer of the show has kept it going for so many years.

“There’s so many people who collect history, and they’ll buy historical autographs, historical pictures, historical weapons, everything in the civil war and it’s really a pleasure to own them,” Richard Townsend, Gold Rush producer, said.