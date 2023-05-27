Get out and explore the world with geocaching

(ABC 6 News) – If you’re looking for something fun to do this Memorial Day weekend- you might want to try geocaching.

It’s a treasure hunt you can do anytime by solving clues until you find the prize.

You use a GPS or a smart phone to guide you through the search.

Geocaches can be anything.

A tutorial was put on at whitewater state park near Altura this afternoon.

“It’s not exclusive to us, geocaches are found all over the place. You’d be astounded by how many geocaches are close by,” Whitewater State Park naturalist Jeremy Darst said.

This large scavenger hunt is very easy to get into.

