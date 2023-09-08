Gas prices on the rise again

(ABC 6 News) – Drivers in Minnesota may want to fill up their gas tanks, now.

GasBuddy is predicting that gas prices will spike between 50 cents and $1 per gallon over the next few days.

They say this might be because of an oil refinery outage.

Some gas stations already have prices back to over $4 a gallon.

“The oil companies, that’s making billions of dollars and I get to foot the bill, but what are you gonna do about it, you need gas,” said Jerry Sigwing, a customer at Kwik Trip in Rochester.

Luckily, next week refineries will be switching to winter gasoline, which is cheaper, so hopefully, prices will come down again soon.